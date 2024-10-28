UK's Labour party suspends MP after brawl video emerges

The office of Britain's Labour party MP Mike Amesbury, in Runcorn, north west England. AFP

Britain's ruling Labour party has suspended one of its MPs after footage emerged appearing to show him punching a man to the ground and then continuing to attack him.

The party said late on Sunday that the lawmaker, Mike Amesbury, had been suspended "pending an investigation" after the Mail Online published a video of the violent incident.

It appeared to show the 55-year-old MP, who represents a parliamentary seat in northwest England, repeatedly hitting another man as others nearby shout: "Stop it".

Police have confirmed a 55-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Cheshire Police said officers had been called to reports of an attack in the town of Frodsham, and that "further inquiries" were ongoing.

A spokesman for the Labour Party, which took power in Britain in July, said: "Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries" following the incident.

"As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Amesbury's membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation."

Amesbury has said in his own statement that he will "co-operate with any inquiries" but was "determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community".