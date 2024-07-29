Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline area in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. AFP File Photo

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 5:58 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had travelled to the frontline area of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region near the Russian border, where Moscow's forces have been trying to break through.

Russian troops opened a new front in the north of the region in May, rapidly making inroads up to 10 km. Ukraine's military later halted the offensive, one of the main thrusts of which had pushed towards the town of Vovchansk.

"Kharkiv front. The forward command post of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the area of Vovchansk," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He was shown presenting state awards to soldiers and shaking their hands in a video posted alongside the statement.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia continued to conduct air strikes in the region's border areas and that in the last 24 hours Kyiv's forces had repelled six assaults near Vovchansk and the village of Hlyboke more than 30 km to the west.