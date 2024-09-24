Ukraine says China is key route for foreign tech in Russian weapons

A Ukrainian serviceman searches Russian drones in the sky during a combat shift near a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, last week. REUTERS

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 2:53 PM

Roughly 60% of the foreign parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine come via China, Ukraine's presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk told reporters on Tuesday.

"If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign made components – about 60% would be coming from China. We have had lengthy discussions with some manufacturers about this," Vlasiuk said.

"The PRC (China) is the biggest problem I would say."

He said important parts used in surveillance, drones and missiles have also originated from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and Switzerland among other western countries.

Despite strong trade ties between Russia and China, Beijing has repeatedly denied supplying weaponry to any party and says it is not involved in the Ukraine crisis.