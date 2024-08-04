Ukraine orders evacuation from several eastern towns

Volunteers of East SOS assist a man to board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, as Russian forces advance across the frontlines in the Donetsk region, on August 2, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:30 PM

Ukraine on Sunday announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances in recent days.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, listing towns and villages located in directions where Russia said it had gained ground.

Russia said on Sunday its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of frontline advances Moscow has claimed in recent weeks.

Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favour, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.

Russia's Defence Ministry said forces had "liberated the settlement of Novoselivka Persha" that lies in the Donetsk region around 20km northwest of Avdiivka, which Russia seized in February. Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks — many consisting of just a few streets.

Russia claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region — along with three others in eastern and southern Ukraine — in 2022, despite not fully controlling it.