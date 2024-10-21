UK woman admits milkshake attack on far-right Farage

Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage. AFP

A woman on Monday pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake at the hard-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, doused the anti-immigration lawmaker as he left a pub in the seaside resort of Clacton, east of London, on June 4.

Farage was elected as the town's member of parliament at the July 4 election.

Bowen initially denied the charge and criminal damage to a jacket belonging to Farage's security officer. But she changed her plea at the latest hearing in London.