UK Tory leader acknowledges party's 'mistakes'

Britain's main opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, on Wednesday. AFP

UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch vowed on Thursday to rebuild public trust in her Conservative party following its historic general election defeat to Labour last year.

Britons booted the Tories from power in July after 14 consecutive years in government dominated by austerity, Brexit, a cost-of-living crisis and bitter factional infighting.

"I will acknowledge the Conservative Party made mistakes," the 45-year-old said in pre-released extracts of a speech, pledging to tell "the truth, even when it's difficult to hear".

The Conservatives were reduced to just 121 MPs in the 650-seat parliament as it suffered the worst defeat in its history.

Badenoch, who succeeded Rishi Sunak as Tory leader in November, sought to distance herself from her predecessors.

She hit out at the party's previous leaders and prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson over the UK's departure from the European Union and green energy plans.

"We announced that we would leave the European Union before we had a plan for growth outside the EU," Badenoch said, without naming the previous premiers.

"We made it the law that we would deliver Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050. And only then did we start thinking about how we would do that."

Badenoch also criticised net migration rising to record levels under Conservative rule.