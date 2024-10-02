UK PM Starmer visits Brussels for first talks on EU reset

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday as part of his push for a reset with the EU and a first chance to discuss issues like trade, security and youth mobility with Brussels.

Starmer, whose Labour Party won an election in July, has said his government will not seek wholesale negotiation of the Brexit deal that took Britain out of the European Union in 2020.

But he is looking to tweak the relationship in a range of areas. The European Union shares his desire for a joint security pact but talks on barriers to the movement of goods and people could prove thornier.

"I firmly believe that the British public wants a return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours," Starmer said after arriving in Brussels.

Starmer has already visited Berlin, Paris, Rome and Dublin since the election to lay the groundwork for a reset. As well as von der Leyen, Starmer will also hold talks with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Wednesday.

A Commission spokesperson on Monday described the meeting with von der Leyen as the "beginning of a conversation," on how the relationship between Britain and the bloc could evolve.

"Our alignment on global affairs provides a good foundation for our bilateral relations," von der Leyen said after greeting Starmer, emphasising the EU's strong alignment with Britain in European security concerns and climate change.

"We should explore the scope for more co-operation, while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the withdrawal agreement." Starmer has ruled out any return to the EU's single market, its customs union or freedom of movement arrangements. But he has pledged to seek a new veterinary agreement aimed at reducing border checks and also wants the mutual recognition of certain professional qualifications, and easier access to the EU for artists on tour. While Starmer's warmer tone has been welcomed by EU leaders, both sides have recognised that changes in the substance of the relationship will be subject to tough negotiation, even if the main tenets of the Brexit settlement are not touched. For instance, Starmer has said there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme, rejecting an EU proposal to allow 18 to 30-year-old EU citizens to live in Britain and young Britons to stay in the EU for up to four years.

Youth mobility is a key EU demand and London's acceptance, perhaps in a watered down form, may be a condition for moving forward on Britain's wish list.