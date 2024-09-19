UK PM Starmer in 'hypocrisy' row over gifts and hospitality

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria. Reuters

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:11 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:12 PM

Britain's Keir Starmer on Thursday faced mounting questions after analysis showed he has received more than £100,000 ($132,000) in gifts and hospitality since December 2019 -- more than any other lawmaker.

The revelations, even though the gifts have been declared and do not breach parliamentary rules, come at a time when his government is pushing Britons to accept short-term financial "pain for long-term good".

Most controversially, Labour is planning to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners which will leave some £300 (nearly $400) worse off.

But widespread opposition to the move, including from within his own party, has been compounded by questions about gifts both he and his wife Victoria have received.

First came an admission from Starmer that Victoria, who recently attended a London Fashion Week show, accepted clothes worth £5,000 from Labour donor Waheed Alli, a media entrepreneur and member of the House of Lords.

Alli has also donated tens of thousands of pounds worth of clothing, accommodation and "multiple pairs" of spectacles to the prime minister himself.

Media have dubbed the row "passes for glasses" after it was disclosed that Alli had a temporary Downing Street security pass despite not having a government role.

Also this week, it emerged that Starmer's powerful chief of staff Sue Gray, who as a senior civil servant led an inquiry into Covid lockdown-breaking parties by the Tories at Downing Street, now earns £170,000 a year.

Starmer, who became Labour leader in early 2020, earns about £167,000.

The drip-drip of details about gifts and high pay has fuelled accusations of hypocrisy from the opposition Conservative party at a time when the government is asking ordinary people to tighten their belts.

Since December 2019, Starmer has received £107,145 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality, according to an analysis of declared gifts by broadcaster Sky News and the Tortoise Media news website.

Included among £40,000 worth of hospitality were Taylor Swift tickets worth £4,000 and Premier League football tickets worth £12,000.

Starmer, a keen Arsenal fan, defended accepting the gifts this week, saying he could not go to football matches and watch from the stands for security reasons.

According to ITV News, Starmer has been given the use of a corporate box by Arsenal, which would normally cost £8,750 per game.