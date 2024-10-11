Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32°C

UK man who helped wife take own life can still inherit estate, court rules

The case comes before a bill on assisted dying is due to be presented in parliament next week

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 8:15 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 8:15 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

A British man who helped his terminally ill wife travel to Switzerland to end her own life should be allowed to inherit part of her estate, London's High Court has ruled in a case that underlines the complexity of the law on assisted dying.

Myra Morris died in December 2023 aged 73, having self-administered an overdose of pentobarbital at the Pegasos clinic in Liestal, Switzerland.


She had suffered from multiple system atrophy, a rare and degenerative neurological disorder with no known cure and which left her in constant pain.

Her husband Philip was precluded from any right to inherit Myra's estate under English law as a result of having reluctantly assisted his wife to take her own life.

Philip Morris applied to London's High Court and a judge said in a ruling this week that the rule should be disapplied in his case.

Judge William Trower said in his ruling that Morris had tried to persuade his wife not to end her own life and reluctantly helped her out of compassion.

Morris said in a witness statement quoted by the judge: "For a woman of such beauty, intelligence, dignity and grace, being so physically incapacitated and reliant on others made life intolerable for Myra.

"I was desperate for Myra to change her mind, but she was solid in her decision that she wanted to be dignified to the end which is why she chose to end her life. She faced a future that she did not want."

The case highlights the legal difficulties faced by those with terminal illnesses who wish to take their life: Philip and Myra both spoke to a lawyer before travelling to Switzerland, including about whether Philip could be prosecuted.

Those who accompany relatives choosing euthanasia in places like Switzerland can face prosecution in Britain for assisting suicide, which is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

Morris spoke to the police the day after returning to Britain and was told that he had nothing to report, according to the court's ruling.

The case comes before a bill on assisted dying is due to be presented in parliament next week.

