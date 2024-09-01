UK govt promises new law to boost workers' rights

Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
Britain's Labour Party announced plans on Saturday to deliver the most "packed legislative agenda" for a new government in decades, including the introduction in the autumn of laws to improve employees' rights and greater protection for renters.
With parliament due to return from its summer recess on Monday, the Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said in the next few months the government will introduce legislation intended to tilt the power from employers to workers and to allow tenants to challenge unreasonable rent increases.
The Employment Rights Bill will prohibit zero-hour contracts, with about one million people in Britain on employment contracts that do not specify a minimum number of hours they can work and pay only for the hours they are on shift, and outlaw fire and rehire tactics.
The Renters' Rights Bill will remove the threat of arbitrary evictions and make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against families with children.
In the next week, the government also wants to pass legislation to gradually re-nationalise the passenger rail network and strengthen the role of the country's official budget watchdog.
On Thursday in the House of Commons, lawmakers will have their first opportunity to debate the British Energy Bill to set up a publicly-owned company backed by £8.3 billion to co-invest in green technologies.
"This new Labour Government is full of energy, full of ideas and full of drive to deliver our mandate for change," Powell said. "That's why we've announced a packed legislative agenda."
Over the next few months, the government also plans to introduce legislation to tighten rules on second jobs for lawmakers and make water bosses face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking if their companies repeatedly flout sewage regulations.
Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption
The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The National Observatory says 37 per cent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone
The annual $2,000 cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs applies to the Medicare programme for people age 65 or over and those with disabilities
The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown