UK airport scraps 160 flights over air traffic control shortages

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
London's Gatwick airport said on Monday that it had been forced to cancel more than 160 flights between now and Sunday due to an exceptional shortage of controllers, partly caused by coronavirus infections.
Flights will be limited to 800 per day, departures and arrivals, until October 1, the airport said in a statement, adding that the decision had been taken in agreement with NATS, Britain's air traffic control service.
This daily ceiling "will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints", the statement said.
Some 30 per cent of controllers "are currently unavailable for a variety of medical reasons including Covid", it added.
"This has been a difficult decision but the action we have taken today means our airlines can fly reliable flight programmes, which gives passengers more certainty that they will not face last minute cancellations", said Stewart Wingate, director of London Gatwick, London's second largest airport behind Heathrow.
The latest challenges follow a meltdown at the end of August which led to the cancellation of almost 2,000 flights over two days and numerous delays.
The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced an independent investigation into the wider issues surrounding the system failure.
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months