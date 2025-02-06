UAE leaders offer condolences on the passing of Germany's former president Horst Köhler

Former president of Germany Horst Köhler. Photo: Reuters file

President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the passing of the country's former leader Horst Köhler.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court — also expressed their sympathies.

Köhler, who served as president of Germany from 2004 to 2010, died on February 1 after a short illness at the age of 81, the federal presidential office said in a statement.

A respected global policymaker with a particular interest in Africa, Köhler also became managing director of the International Monetary Fund in 2000, a post he held for four years before being nominated for president in 2004.

As president, he was not afraid to defy the government, dissolving parliament in 2005 to call new elections and accusing then-Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2007 of not preparing the country sufficiently for globalisation.

But he stepped down a year into his second term after he was criticised for stating in a radio interview that foreign military action by the German army also served the country's economic interests.