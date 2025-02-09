Turkey detains three journalists over Istanbul prosecutor story

Journalists Berkant Gultekin and Ugur Koc who work for the online BirGun.net, and its managing editor Yasar Gokdemir were were taken from their homes late on Saturday. — Photo courtesy BirGun.

Three journalists from the left-leaning BirGun newspaper were detained for several hours under anti-terror legislation over a story linked to Istanbul's chief prosecutor, the paper said on Sunday.

The move was denounced by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Turkey's main opposition CHP party.

Journalists Ugur Koc and Berkant Gultekin, who work for the online BirGun.net, and its managing editor Yasar Gokdemir were taken from their homes late on Saturday for "targeting individuals engaged in counterterrorism efforts", BirGun editor-in-chief Ibrahim Varli wrote on X.

He said it was over a story about a journalist from the pro-government Sabah newspaper visiting Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek, which "had already been announced by (Sabah) itself". Varli accused authorities of "trying to intimidate the press and society with investigations and detentions".

At the court hearing, Gultekin was released, but Gokdemir and Koc were granted conditional release and ordered to report to court once a week, BirGun said. The pair are also banned from leaving Turkey.

Outside the court, about 100 protesters held copies of the paper and signs saying: "BirGun will not be silent" and "Journalism is not a crime", an AFP correspondent said. Some 300 people gathered in Ankara.

Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called the detentions "unacceptable".

"This action, over a news story critical of 'prosecutor impartiality', is unjustified," he wrote on X.

Articles about Istanbul's top prosecutor have triggered several legal probes in recent months, including an investigation into Istanbul's opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as well as another probe last year into CHP opposition leader Ozgur Ozel.

Writing on X, Ozel denounced the arrests as "an unprecedented disgrace" as the details reported by BirGun had already been published.