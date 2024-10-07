Trash art: Dutch museum finds 'beer can' artwork in bin

The artwork "All The Good Times We Spent Together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet is displayed at the Lisser Art Museum in Lisse. western Netherlands. — AFP

A Dutch museum has recovered one of its artworks that looks like two empty beer cans after a staff member accidentally threw it in the rubbish bin thinking it was trash.

The work, entitled "All The Good Times We Spent Together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet, appears on first glance to be two discarded and dented beer tins.

However, a closer look shows they are in fact meticulously hand-painted with acrylics and "required a lot of time and effort to create", according to the museum.

But their artistic value was lost on a mechanic, who saw them displayed in a lift and chucked them in the bin.

Froukje Budding, a spokeswoman for the LAM museum in Lisse, western Netherlands, said that artworks are often left in unusual places — hence the display in a lift.

"We try to surprise the visitor all the time," she said.

Curator Elisah van den Bergh returned from a short break and noticed that the cans had vanished.

She recovered them from a bin bag just in the nick of time as they were about to be thrown out.

"We have now put the work in a more traditional place on a plinth so it can rest after its adventure," Budding said.