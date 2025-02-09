Third Al Fayed brother accused of sexual abuse, says BBC

A view of the Harrods department store in London, Britain. "Harrods supports the bravery of all survivors in coming forward," the store said in a statement. — Reuters

Three former employees at London's Harrods store have accused another brother of its late boss Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault, after hundreds of similar claims were made against the tycoon, the BBC reported on Friday.

They accuse Ali Fayed, the last surviving one of the three brothers, of assaulting them while they were working for the luxury department store in the 1990s.

More than 400 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault, including rape, against the Egyptian former Harrods and Fulham Football Club owner Mohamed Al Fayed in the wake of a BBC documentary released in September.

In November, three women accused another brother, the late Salah Fayed, of assaulting them during the period when he jointly owned the department store with Mohamed.

The same week, The New York Times published the claims of a victim accusing Mohamed's younger brother, Ali, of knowing about the "trafficking" of women.

Now, three former employees say they were assaulted by Ali Fayed in London, Scotland, Switzerland and the US when the department store was owned by the brothers, according to the BBC.

One woman, known as Amy, said she "endured" abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed during three years as his personal assistant, and was also "groped" by Ali at a Fayed family chalet in Switzerland.

She told the BBC she wanted an "explanation" from Ali Fayed, 81, who was a director at Harrods.

A former Harrods interior designer, named only as Frances, said she was serially abused by Mohamed Al Fayed before being "molested" by Ali in a private apartment in central London and then at his family home in the US state of Connecticut.

Laura, the third alleged victim, was subjected to a "serious sexual assault" by Ali Fayed, according to the BBC.

A spokesperson for Ali Fayed told the BBC he denied all accusations.

A spokesperson for Harrods said it "cannot and would not comment on individual cases", noting accused individuals "can, and should, respond to these allegations directly".

Its statement added: "Harrods supports the bravery of all survivors in coming forward.

"Their claims point to the breadth of abuse by Mohamed Fayed and raise serious allegations against his brother, Ali Fayed."