The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
The fossil remains of a plant-eating dinosaur estimated to have roamed the earth some 125 million years ago have been discovered on England's Isle of Wight, with scientists believing it to be the most complete new specimen found in Britain in a century.
Weighing roughly the same as a large male American bison at about 900 kg, the herbivorous species was likely a herding animal, Jeremy Lockwood, a PhD student at the University of Portsmouth who helped with the excavation, said in a statement.
The dinosaur, made up of 149 bones, was found in the cliffs of Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, in 2013 by late fossil collector Nick Chase.
It was named "Comptonatus chasei" as a tribute to Chase.
"Nick had a phenomenal nose for finding dinosaur bones ... This really is a remarkable find," Lockwood said.
"It helps us understand more about the different types of dinosaurs that lived in England in the Early Cretaceous," said Lockwood, also the lead author of a new paper describing the species published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
The remains of a meat-eating dinosaur belonging to an ancient predator bigger than anything known from the whole of Europe was discovered on the island in 2022. It was also from the Cretaceous Period.
The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
Under its dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or foreign policy
Much of the focus will be on Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term
Turksat 6A marks the opening of a 'new phase' for Turkey in satellite production, says President Erdogan
Millions visit Greece each year to enjoy its ancient sites, pristine beaches and turquoise waters
Visitors are welcomed at Hell's Museum — the main attraction at the Haw Par Villa park — to a kitschy, air-conditioned hell on Earth
He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate
He has launched a media and campaign blitz to counter growing concerns about his age