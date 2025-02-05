Teenager charged in north England school stabbing

Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed on the grounds of All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, England, on Monday. — Courtesy BBC

British prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 15-year-old boy over the stabbing murder of a teenager in Sheffield, northern England, in the latest high-profile knife attack involving children.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged after Harvey Willgoose, 15, was killed on Monday, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Willgoose was stabbed on the grounds of All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

"We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, 'Harvey Goose'," the family said in a statement after visiting the school, where flowers and balloons were placed.

The attack is the latest in a series of UK knife crimes involving young victims. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called knife crime a "national crisis". The week before the incident, the school told parents there were "threats of violence" between students. The accused is set to appear at Sheffield Youth Court later on Wednesday.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.