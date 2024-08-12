E-Paper

Sweden drops case against Dutch Eurovision contestant

Prosecutor says he has closed the case due to lack of evidence in a complaint filed by a camerawoman

By AFP

Singer Joost Klein representing the Netherlands takes the stage during the dress-rehearsal on the eve of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 10, 2024 at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. — AFP File
Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:15 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:16 PM

Sweden's prosecution authority said on Monday it had closed an investigation into Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein, who was excluded from the contest's final following an incident with a camerawoman.

A female member of the production crew filed a police complaint against Joost accusing him of making "threatening" moves towards her following his May 9 semi-final performance.


Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said at the time the incident involved Klein being filmed directly after coming off stage "against clearly made agreements".

The European Broadcasting Union, which oversees the event, disqualified Joost from the contest just hours before the May 11 final, a move AVROTROS blasted as "not proportional" to the incident.


The Swedish prosecutor said he had closed the case due to lack of evidence.

"I have closed the investigation today because I cannot prove that the action was aimed at provoking serious fear or that there was any such intent," senior prosecutor Fredrik Jonsson said in a statement.

Switzerland's Nemo and the song The Code went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest, becoming the first artist identifying as non-binary to claim victory, in a competition that was otherwise marked by controversy over Israel's participation during the war in Gaza.


