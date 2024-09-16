Storm Boris wreaks havoc in central Europe, claims11 lives

A person rides a bycicle through a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Litovel, Czech Republic, on Monday. REUTERS

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM

Flooding sparked by Storm Boris in central Europe has burst dams, knocked out power and killed at least 11 people, authorities said on Monday as some communities were cut off four days into the disaster.

High winds and unusually heavy rainfall have hit swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia since Friday.

"I have lived here for 16 years, and I have never seen such flooding," Judith Dickson, who lives in Austria's Sankt Poelten, told the national broadcaster ORF.

A view of the flooded Danube River in Pilismarot, Hungary, on Monday. REUTERS

The rains have flooded streets and submerged entire neighbourhoods in some places, while shutting down public transport and electricity in others.

In Austria, two people, aged 70 and 80, were found dead in their flooded homes in two communities in Lower Austria, the worst-hit state, police said.

One firefighter died over the weekend while fighting the flooding, which state authorities have described as "dramatic".

People wade through a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Litovel, Czech Republic, on Monday. REUTERS

"I have small children. They were so happy and got everything ready to do something in the garden. But everything is just destroyed," Sigrid Kohl, who lives in Kamegg village, told ORF.

So far, 12 dams have broken, with muddy rivers raging, while thousands of households are without electricity and water in Lower Austria state, authorities said.

Several communities also remain cut off, while hundreds of people have been evacuated by helicopter from car roofs and other places, according to authorities.

"It is not over. It stays critical. It stays dramatic," warned Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of Lower Austria, adding there was a high danger of more damns breaking.

The extent of damage is not known yet, she said.

In the Czech Republic, one person drowned in a river close to Bruntal in the northeast, while authorities have "recorded seven people missing", according to police.

Some 119,000 households -- mostly in the northeast where a state of calamity has been declared -- were without electricity as of Sunday evening, according to the CEZ power group.

In Poland, where one person has died, 2,600 people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours, according to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

While the water in some cities, such as Klodzko, is starting to recede, revealing destruction and desolation, more flooding was feared in the north.

A video shot in Klodzko showed water covering a debris-strewn street with shop windows destroyed.