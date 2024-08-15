Stonehenge mystery deepens as altar traced to Scotland

The Altar Stone at the ancient monument Stonehenge located on Salisbury Plain is seen underneath two bigger Sarsen stones in Wiltshire, Britain, on August 14, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:40 AM

A central stone of the famous Stonehenge monument in southwest England came from 750 kilometres away in northeast Scotland, surprised scientists said on Wednesday, solving one mystery but raising another: How did its prehistoric builders move the huge slab so far?

The Neolithic circle of giant stones has been a source of wonder and mystery for nearly 5,000 years -- in the Middle Ages, the wizard Merlin of Arthurian legend was said to have stolen the monument from Ireland.

More recently, scientists have determined that the site's upright sandstones came from relatively nearby Marlborough, while the bluestones arrayed near its centre came from Wales.

But the origin of the Altar Stone, a unique six-tonne slab laying on its side at the heart of the circle, remained elusive.

It was long thought to have also come from Wales, but tests along those lines always "drew a blank," said Richard Bevins, a professor from Aberystwyth University, mid-Wales, and co-author of a new study.

This prompted a team of British and Australian researchers to broaden their horizons -- and in turn discover something "quite sensational", he told AFP.

Using chemical analysis, they determined that the Altar Stone came from Scotland's Orcadian Basin, which is at least 750 kilometres (460 miles) from Stonehenge, according to the study in the journal Nature.

The researchers were stunned.

"This is a genuinely shocking result," study co-author Robert Ixer of University College London said in a statement.

The "astonishing" distance was the longest recorded journey for any stone at the time, said fellow co-author Nick Pearce of Aberystwyth University.

Whether people around 2,500 BC were capable of transporting such huge stones from Wales had already been a matter of heated debate among archaeologists and historians.

That a five-by-one-metre (16-by-three-feet) stone made the trip across much of the length of the UK suggests that the British isles were home to a highly organised and well-connected society at the time, the researchers said.

They called for further research to find out exactly where in Scotland the stone came from -- and how it made its way to Stonehenge.

The Neolithic monument Stonehenge is seen at Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, Britain, on August 31, 2022. — Reuters

One theory is that the stone was brought to southern England not by humans but by naturally moving ice flows.

However research has shown that ice would actually have carried such stones "northwards, away from Stonehenge", lead study author Anthony Clarke from Australia's Curtin University told a news conference.

Another option was that the Neolithic builders moved the stones over land -- though this would have been extraordinarily difficult.