Starmer signals Ukraine can use UK missiles to strike Russia

A Storm Shadow missile is loaded on to a Royal Air Force Tornado GR4 aircraft. Britain announced in May it would send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. — Reuters

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 4:11 PM

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated on Wednesday that Ukraine can use long-range missiles supplied by the UK to strike military targets in Russia during their war.

Starmer told reporters on his flight to Washington for Nato's 75th anniversary summit that decisions on the use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were for the Ukrainian armed forces.

UK military aid is "for defensive purposes but it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes", said Starmer, who became UK leader last Friday following a landslide election win for his Labour party.

The comments confirm that Labour is pursuing the same stance on the air-launched missiles as the previous Conservative governments led by Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and earlier Boris Johnson.