Spotify to add price information in its app on Apple devices in EU

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the European Union on Wednesday to include prices of its various plans and services, more than three months after the iPhone maker rejected such a move.
That rejection was due to Spotify not accepting Apple's Music Streaming Services Entitlement, newly introduced terms governing how music streaming apps in the European Economic Area inform users of other ways to make purchases.
The Swedish audio streaming company said while it is now accepting those terms, its iOS app will not give users an external link to make purchases as it does not want to pay Apple a commission on such transactions.
Apple had said that accepting its music streaming terms did not require an external link for payments.
"While this is progress, it's only a small step in the long march towards giving iPhone consumers basic product experiences they expect and deserve in their apps," Spotify said in a statement.
Apple made it easier for music streaming apps to communicate with users on iOS devices in the EU in early April, a month after Brussels fined it 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
