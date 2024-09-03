Spain logs hottest August on record with average 25°C

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
Spain registered in 2024 its hottest August since records began, with an average temperature at 25° Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), the national weather agency said.
Heat records have fallen or been tied in several places around the world this summer, including in Japan and parts of China.
"August 2024 was the warmest in history in mainland Spain," the AEMET meteorological agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening.
The average temperature was two-tenths higher than that in 2003 and 2023, which were previously the warmest Augusts in the country, it said.
Judging by temperatures recorded so far this year, 2024 could end up being the warmest year in Spain since records began, tied with 2022, the agency said.
Up until now, 2022 was the hottest year on record, with average temperature at 15.7°C.
In August, the EU climate monitor, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said that it was "increasingly likely" that 2024 would end up being the hottest year on record worldwide.
Swaths of China logged the hottest August on record last month, the weather service said Monday, as Japanese authorities announced that this summer had been the joint warmest since records began.
The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza