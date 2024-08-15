Son of Norwegian princess took cocaine and alcohol before attack on girlfriend

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. — AFP file

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:37 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:38 AM

The son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has admitted carrying out a cocaine and alcohol-fuelled assault on his girlfriend, in a statement released by Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Police arrested Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, on August 4 following a night-time row at an apartment in Oslo.

He has been accused of causing bodily harm and injuring a woman with whom he was having a relationship.

According to Norwegian media reports, police found a knife stuck in one of the walls of the woman's bedroom at the apartment.

The day after the incident, the woman received medical treatment but was not admitted to hospital, her lawyer said.

In his statement to NRK, Hoiby said that "something happened that should never have happened."

"I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument," he added.

Hoiby said he had suffered with "mental troubles" and struggled "for a long time with substance abuse".

He said he would seek new treatment and "take it very seriously".