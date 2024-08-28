Slovakia set to buy six air defence systems from Israel

Skovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak. AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:58 PM

Slovakia's government approved plans on Wednesday to buy six mobile air defence systems from Israel for 554.3 million euros ($616.88 million), it said on its website, as the Nato member state strengthens protection of its airspace.

The government also approved the purchase of more than 1,300 6x6 and 8x8 heavy terrain vehicles in a joint acquisition with the Czech Republic, at an expected cost of 708.3 million euros, which will replace ageing trucks.

Slovakia, whose neighbour Ukraine has fought against a Russian invasion since 2022, has sought to boost air defence capabilities.

It has been part of Nato efforts to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak has said priorities should be on defence capabilities, especially air defence.