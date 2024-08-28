Slovakia set to buy six air defence systems from Israel

Protesters demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Slovakia's government approved plans on Wednesday to buy six mobile air defence systems from Israel for 554.3 million euros ($616.88 million), it said on its website, as the Nato member state strengthens protection of its airspace.
The government also approved the purchase of more than 1,300 6x6 and 8x8 heavy terrain vehicles in a joint acquisition with the Czech Republic, at an expected cost of 708.3 million euros, which will replace ageing trucks.
Slovakia, whose neighbour Ukraine has fought against a Russian invasion since 2022, has sought to boost air defence capabilities.
It has been part of Nato efforts to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak has said priorities should be on defence capabilities, especially air defence.
Last month, it received delivery of the first two of 14 new F-16 fighter jets.
The government did not name the defence system to be bought from Israel in a government-to-government deal.
Slovakia operates the medium-range 2K12 KUB system, which was at the end of its life cycle, the defence ministry said in a document released on Wednesday.
Under a previous government, Slovakia donated its ageing S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, a decision criticised by the current administration for lowering the country's air defence capabilities.
Protesters demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
They will be entitled to back pay for up to six years before they brought the action and for the time since, a total estimated to be more than 30 million pounds
Displaced Palestinians pushed onto beaches by evacuation orders
The ocean temperatures are rising in the South West Pacific at three times the rate worldwide, says Guterres
Harris campaign highlights Trump's Medal of Honour remarks
Financial hardship cited as main reason for not having children
State support for Israeli evacuees extended to September 30
The US military is better positioned to aid in the defense of Israel, and its own forces in the Middle East, than it was on April 13, says Air Force General Brown