Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia to discuss ways to curb illegal migration

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. AFP File Photo

The leaders of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia will meet on Tuesday to discuss protecting the European Union's borders against illegal migration, including through new solutions, the Slovak government office said on Monday.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have long taken hard lines against migration, will meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Komarno, Slovakia, to discuss ways to counter illegal flows.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. Reuters File Photo

Cooperation with Serbia and other western Balkan states is key to stemming illegal migration flows, the Slovak government office said. This includes measures to strengthen border protection, supporting partner countries' asylum procedures and aligning visa policy with the European Union.

"An innovative solution could be external centres, so-called hotspots for processing asylum applications outside the EU, which is currently being put into practice, for example, by Italy in cooperation with Albania," the office said.

Italy reached an accord for migrants to be processed in Albania, a scheme some European countries have said could be used as a model.