Second-in-line to British throne, UK royal Prince George turns 10; photo released

Photo: PA Wire

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have published a new photograph of their eldest son George to mark his 10th birthday on Saturday.

The photograph, taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, shows George smiling at the camera as he sits on some stone steps, wearing a checked shirt with his sleeves rolled up, chino trousers and smart brown shoes.

In a change of events, the photograph was taken by Pilkington rather than the Princess of Wales, who has previously captured her children on their birthdays.

According to international media reports, the young prince was recently spotted at the Wimbledon last Sunday, where he was pictured with his parents and sister Charlotte, as they watched Carlos Alcaraz win the title against Novak Djokovic.

Photo: AP

The royal was also seen with his father at the Ashes cricket at Lord's at the beginning of July, as they sat within a short distance of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Photo: Reuters

George is the grandson of King Charles and is second in line to the throne, behind his father.

With inputs from Reuters

