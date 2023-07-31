Schengen travel: New system for US passport holders travelling to Europe from 2024

ETIAS grants short-term access to European countries for a duration of up to 90 days within a 180-day period

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 7:55 PM

US citizens currently enjoy hassle-free travel to 27 countries in Europe without the need for a visa or any prior authorisation. However, this status will change in 2024, when US passport holders must apply for approval through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) prior to their trip.

US passport holders have visa-free access but must obtain a quick online document called ETIAS before entering any EU/Schengen member country. ETIAS records who enters and leaves the Schengen zone.

It grants short-term access to European countries for a duration of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. But having an approved ETIAS does not guarantee automatic entry into the destination country. Upon arrival, a border guard will conduct a verification process to ensure that travellers meet all the necessary entry conditions.

To apply for an ETIAS, US traveller will have to:

Access the official ETIAS website or mobile application. Such a website will be launched when ETIAS is operational.

Complete the online application form. During the application, you have to provide the following information:

Email address. Your US passport details (number, expiry date, etc). Your personal details (name, age, nationality, sex, contact information, occupation, etc.) Pay the application fee. You have to pay the fee via a credit or debit card at the time of application.

It costs €7 for all applicants between the ages of 18 and 70. Minors and applicants over 70 years old will receive an ETIAS free of charge. This fee is charged when you submit your application and it’s the only fee you have to pay.

It is unlikely that US citizens will be denied entry to Europe once ETIAS is launched. But if a traveller's application has been rejected, it could be for the following reasons:

Traveller has a criminal background, pose a danger to society, or are on a travel watchlist about suspected terrorists

Visitor provide fraudulent information during the application.

The US passport holders are travelling from an area with an epidemic/pandemic outbreak and could be a danger to public health.

