UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body not in morgue, says his team

Russia has said an investigation into the causes of his sudden death is still underway

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 4:26 PM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body is apparently not in the morgue where prison authorities said it was being kept, his team said on social media on Saturday.

Navalny's lawyer arrived in the town of Salekhard with Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Saturday and went to the local morgue.

"It was closed despite the prison saying that it was open and that Navalny's body was there," Navalny's team said on Telegram.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The lawyer called a number for the morgue that he saw on the door and was told that "Alexei's body is not in the morgue", the post said.

Navalny's supporters have called for the body to be returned to the family "immediately".

Russia has said an investigation into the causes of his sudden death is still underway.

ALSO READ:


More news from World