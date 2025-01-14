Russian fines Google $78 million for ignoring previous penalties

AFP File Photo

A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google 8 billion roubles ($77.9 million) on Tuesday for not complying with previous penalty orders, the Moscow courts press service said on Telegram.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply. Tuesday's fine marked a significant increase on fines of around 4 million roubles that are usually levied.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Chertanovo District Court in Moscow said Tuesday's fine had been issued for Google's failure to comply with an administrative punishment. It did not specify which administrative offence the fine was in relation too.