Russia seeks 15-year sentence for US-Russian ballerina

This grab from a handout footage taken and released by Sverdlovsk regional Court press service on June 20, 2024 shows US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina siting in a cage at the Sverdlovsk regional Court in Yekaterinburg, Russia. AFP

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM

Russian prosecutors have requested a 15-year prison sentence for a dual US-Russian national charged with "treason" for making a donation to a pro-Ukraine organisation.

The FSB security service said in February it had arrested ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who lives in the United States and was visiting family in Russia, accusing her of providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian army.

"The state prosecutor asked the court to sentence Karelina to 15 years in prison," the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in the Urals city of Ekaterinburg said in a statement on Thursday.

Her lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, also confirmed the 15-year request in a post on his Instagram account.

Karelina donated around $50 to a US-based pro-Ukraine charity after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in 2022, US media reported, citing her family and employer.

Russia's FSB security service accused her of collecting money that was "used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces."

"The defendant pleaded guilty," the court said in its statement.

The verdict will be delivered next Thursday.