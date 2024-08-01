Russia says will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets

The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian forces would shoot down US-built F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine, and that the F-16s would have no significant impact on the course of the war.
Lithuanian and US officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received the first order of long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.
Asked about the F-16s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If I'm not mistaken, rewards (for Russian forces to shoot them down) have already been offered."
He predicted the planes would not be a "magic pill" for Kyiv's forces.
"These planes will appear and gradually their number will decrease; they will be shot down and destroyed," he said.
"These deliveries will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at the front."
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'