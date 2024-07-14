E-Paper

Russia says US must 'take stock of policies inciting hatred'

Foreign ministry advises Washington to use money for Ukraine to fund American police and other services

By AFP

Maria Zakharova denounces American support for Ukraine, which she says stokes 'attacks against the Russian president'. — Reuters
Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 2:38 PM

Moscow called on the United States on Sunday to "take stock" of its "policies of incitement to hatred", while using the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump to denounce support for Ukraine.

Addressing "those who vote in the United States to supply arms" to Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced support for Kyiv, which she said stoked "attacks against the Russian president".


She added that "perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States"?

A Trump victory in the November elections would put into question continued US support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian offensives launched in 2022.


The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.

Vladimir Putin has said he takes Trump's comments about ending the war "very seriously".

Zakharova added that "when other means of getting rid of troublesome president are exhausted, good old Lee Harvey Oswald comes into play", referring to the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963, a source of numerous conspiracy theories including that his death was ordered from within the US state apparatus.

The JFK assassination commission concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone.



