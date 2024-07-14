Russia says US must 'take stock of policies inciting hatred'

Her career was defined by her work with Robert Altman, who she said she kept working with because "he offers me damn good roles"
Moscow called on the United States on Sunday to "take stock" of its "policies of incitement to hatred", while using the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump to denounce support for Ukraine.
Addressing "those who vote in the United States to supply arms" to Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced support for Kyiv, which she said stoked "attacks against the Russian president".
She added that "perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States"?
A Trump victory in the November elections would put into question continued US support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian offensives launched in 2022.
The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.
Vladimir Putin has said he takes Trump's comments about ending the war "very seriously".
Zakharova added that "when other means of getting rid of troublesome president are exhausted, good old Lee Harvey Oswald comes into play", referring to the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963, a source of numerous conspiracy theories including that his death was ordered from within the US state apparatus.
The JFK assassination commission concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone.
The quake struck at a depth of 8 km
New scheme will let tourists and locals get free food, coffee or cultural activities for their green good deeds, such as picking up rubbish or taking the bus
Global warming and the consequent melting ice sheets has opened new Arctic areas to competition over maritime routes and resources, putting a premium on polar icebreaker vessels
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana