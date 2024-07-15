Russia says global oil market will be balanced from second half of 2024

The 63-year-old suspected gunman, who was also found dead, killed his mother and son and injured his wife and daughter, according to broadcaster SWR
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday the global oil market will be balanced in the second half of the year and thereafter, thanks to the Opec+ deal on production supply.
Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting countries and allies such as Russia, has implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market. The group agreed on June 2 to extend the latest cut of 2.2 million bpd until the end of September and gradually phase it out from October.
The US Energy Information Administration said last week that world oil demand will exceed output by around 750,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2024 due to lower Opec+ output.
Opec's last-week report also pointed to an oil supply deficit in the coming months and in 2025.
Responding to a question about oil market conditions in the second half of the year from autumn, when Opec+ will begin unravelling some of its production cuts, Novak said: "The market will always be balanced thanks to our actions."
Intense heat, strong winds and dry thunderstorms have caused forest fires across Russia in recent weeks
It's her second public appearance this year while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer
The two countries have drawn closer in recent years and tout their friendship as having 'no limits'
Staff in Washington and West Palm Beach asked to stay away from the office and not comment publicly on the shooting in Butler, according to an internal party memo
Violi blames two Italian X users for spreading the false information against him, and says he will go to the police to report them and the media who picked up on their message
The ages of the victims range between 18 and 30 and all were killed and butchered in the same manner, according to the chief of Directorate of Criminal Investigations
Since the president's disastrous performance in debate with Trump two weeks ago, the Democrat's campaign has faced fierce opposition