E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Russia fines Google, Discord over banned content

Google was fined for not removing content Russia deems illegal, while Discord was penalised for failing to restrict access to banned information

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Reuters File Photo
Reuters File Photo

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:13 PM

Russia fined Alphabet's Google and instant messaging platform Discord on Monday for failing to delete or restrict access to information online, the Moscow courts' press service said.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.


Moscow's Tagansky district court fined both Google and Discord 3.5 million roubles ($37,674.92) each, the courts said. Google was fined for not removing content Russia deems illegal, while Discord was penalised for failing to restrict access to banned information.

Google and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google has been under particular pressure in Russia, both for content and for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian media and public figures since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.


More news from World