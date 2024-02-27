Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March

Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Russia on Tuesday announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.
The ban, first reported by RBC, was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states — Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan — were exempt.
This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia — South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
