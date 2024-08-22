Record Channel migrant arrivals in first half of 2024: UK

Migrants aboard a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat after being picked up at sea while crossing the English Channel from France, arrive on the beach at Dungeness on the southeast coast of England. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024

The number of migrants arriving in the UK by crossing the Channel on boats hit a record in the first half of 2024, interior ministry data showed on Thursday.

Officials processed 13,489 arrivals in the six-month period, an 18 per cent jump year-on-year and the highest figure ever during the first half of a year, according to the statistics.

They compare to 11,433 migrants making the perilous journey -- across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes -- from January to June in 2023.

The figures are a reminder of the challenge facing the UK's new Labour government as it tries to reduce the arrivals amid public unease over the issue.

The date came in the wake of more than a week of disorder -- dubbed anti-immigration riots -- across England and in Northern Ireland which saw some rampaging mobs chant "stop the boats".

The phrase was an unfulfilled pledge from Conservative former premier Rishi Sunak, who lost last month's general election to Labour's Keir Starmer.

The disturbances, which hit more than a dozen English towns and cities, followed a deadly knife attack on a group of children wrongly blamed on an asylum seeker.

The ministry's latest figures showed that 81 percent of arrivals by people without legal permission to enter the UK in the year to June came on small boats from mainland Europe.

UK officials began counting these "irregular" cross-Channel arrivals in 2018, when there were just 11 in the first half of the year.