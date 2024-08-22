Putin reviews situation in Russian border regions after Ukrainian incursion

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, last week. REUTERS

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials about the situation in Russian regions bordering Ukraine after Ukrainian troops launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine's lightning incursion into Kursk, the biggest into Russia by a foreign power since World War II, saw thousands of Ukrainian troops punch through Russia's western border, apparently catching Moscow by surprise.

Fierce fighting since then has raged as Russian troops battle to dislodge the Ukrainian soldiers who have sought to consolidate and expand the territory they control.

"I have gathered you in order to discuss the situation that is developing at the moment in the border regions of Russia," Putin said at the opening of the meeting. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia was assessing the damage to agriculture and industry in the border regions. Acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said that 133,190 people had left or been evacuated from his region. Putin asked Smirnov if cooperation with law enforcement and military agencies was working. Smirnov said it was.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz told Putin that border forces had repelled an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team from entering the region.