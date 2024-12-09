Pressure grows on France's Macron to name new PM

France's President Emmanuel Macron and France's firstlady Brigitte Macron stand with attendees as the Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich leads prayers for the consecration of the new main altar during a mass at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris on December 8, 2024. — AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron was on Monday set to hold a series of consultations with party bosses as pressure grew on him to name a new prime minister and defuse a political crisis.

Last week far-right and hard-left lawmakers joined efforts to oust the minority government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a historic no-confidence vote following a standoff over an austerity budget.

Macron was on Monday morning to receive independent MPs from the centrist Liot group, Green party bosses led by Marine Tondelier and the Communists.

Parliamentary speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said a new head of government should be appointed "within the next few hours".

She urged the president's centrist camp to join forces with the right-wing Republicans (LR), independent MPs and the Socialists.

"You would have a majority, so there is no longer any possibility of censure," she said on Sunday.

The successful parliamentary no-confidence vote, a first in more than six decades, deepened a political crisis and sparked calls for Macron, 46, to step down and call early elections.

A defiant Macron said last week he planned to serve out the remainder of his term, vowing "30 months of useful action" and promising to name a new prime minister in the "coming days".

At the weekend he had a brief respite from the domestic political upheaval, hosting world leaders including US president-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire in 2019.

Macron is now under huge pressure to form a government that can survive a no-confidence vote and pass a budget for next year in a bid to limit political and economic turmoil.

It took the French president more than 50 days to choose Barnier, from the Republican party, following inconclusive legislative elections in the summer that resulted in a hung parliament.

Allies have urged Macron to move quickly this time.

"We can't go on like this," Macron's centrist ally Francois Bayrou said on Sunday, warning the French did not want uncertainty to continue.

Bayrou heads the MoDem party, which is allied to, but not part of, Macron's centrist force.

He has been tipped as a possible contender for prime minister. "If I can help us get through this, I will," he said.

However many do not support his candidacy.

"Mr Bayrou's political line did not win the legislative elections," Tondelier told broadcaster RTL ahead of Monday's meeting with Macron.

"We need a personality who is compatible with the left," added Raphael Glucksmann, founder of progressive left-wing movement Place Publique, adding he was hoping to bring on board Communist and Green MPs.