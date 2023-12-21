Prague university shooter 'eliminated' after killing several, police say

Photo: AP

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 7:37 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 7:38 PM

A shooter at a Prague university killed several people and injured dozens of others on Thursday before being "eliminated" by police.

Czech police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 3pm that it was responding to a school shooting at Prague's Jan Palach Square, before reporting it had "eliminated" the shooter.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and tens of injured at the site," police said.

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.

ALSO READ: