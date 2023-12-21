UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Prague university shooter 'eliminated' after killing several, police say

Dozens have been injured and are at the site, according to the police

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 7:37 PM

Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 7:38 PM

A shooter at a Prague university killed several people and injured dozens of others on Thursday before being "eliminated" by police.

Czech police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 3pm that it was responding to a school shooting at Prague's Jan Palach Square, before reporting it had "eliminated" the shooter.

"The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and tens of injured at the site," police said.

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World