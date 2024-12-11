Poland to push for common funding for defence during EU presidency

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski . Reuters File Photo

Poland will make joint European Union financing for defence its priority during its six-month presidency of the 27-nation bloc, arguing that security is a common European good, Poland's Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Wednesday.

The European Commission has estimated the cost of boosting the EU's defence capabilities at 500 billion euros ($525 billion) or more over the next 10 years.

EU finance ministers will discuss possible financing models in April in Warsaw, Domanski said.

"I believe that security is a common good, therefore we need a common solution. There must be a European solution," Domanski said before Poland takes charge in January.

Without saying how much money was needed, he noted that large projects, like a European air defence system, were not only about money but also about cooperation between nations.

He also stressed the need for more efficiency, pointing to Europe's 12 different tank systems as "insane".

Any joint financing model would most likely entail new joint EU borrowing, a highly controversial idea in Europe's largest economy Germany which faces legal obstacles to joint debt.

Diplomats say legal issues can only be bypassed if new borrowing were a one-off response to an emergency, like after COVID-19.

Diplomats said talks were along two main strands: one that would involve the EU's long-term budget as security for new borrowing, following the model for the EU's post-COVID 800 billion euro recovery fund.