Poland had received warrant for Ukrainian Nord Stream suspect

Photo taken on September 28, 2022, from an aircraft shows the release of gas from a leak on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea. — AFP File

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:33 PM

Poland confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a German arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man who is reportedly a suspect over the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.

German media said earlier that prosecutors had issued a warrant for a Ukrainian diver, named as Volodymyr Z., that they believe helped plant explosive devices on the pipeline.

The Polish prosecutor's office said it had received the warrant for the man in June "in connection with proceedings against him in Germany".

"Ultimately, Volodymyr Z. was not detained, as he left the territory of Poland at the beginning of July this year, crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border," the prosecutor's office said in an email.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September 2022.