Paris' Louvre museum closes 'for security reasons'

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 4:05 PM

The Louvre museum in Paris closed "for security reasons" on Saturday, while France is on high alert following an attack in the northeastern town of Arras.

"The Louvre received a written message stating that there was a risk to the museum and its visitors", a spokeswoman told AFP after announcing the closure on social media. "We have decided... to evacuate and close it for the day, while we carry out the necessary checks".

