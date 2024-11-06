Paris banishes through-traffic from city centre

A road sign indicates the 50km/h speed limit on Paris' ring road, the boulevard peripherique, in Paris, on October 1 2024. — AFP file

Paris has banned through-traffic from parts of its historic centre to cut pollution and congestion, with the city's police chief vowing however that the new rules would be enforced with a light touch.

Cars and other motorised vehicles including motorbikes are no longer able to go into the French capital's first, second, third and fourth districts -- or arrondissements -- unless they have business there.

The area of 5.5 square kilometres (2.1 square miles) includes the Louvre museum, the glitzy Place Vendome, the Tuileries gardens and the historic Marais neighbourhood as well as many cultural venues and shopping areas.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has long sought to limit car traffic in favour of less polluting means of transport, notably bicycles.

Over the past decade, the city has turned several areas previously dominated by cars over to cyclists and pedestrians, including stretches of the banks of the river Seine.

Much of the busy Place de la Concorde is set to be next, and the Iena bridge near the Eiffel Tower has not reopened to traffic since the Olympics.

Hidalgo promised the transit ban during her 2020 re-election campaign for mayor, but its implementation was postponed several times.

Other European cities including Rome, Milan and Madrid have taken similar measures, but the Paris mayor's office said its own traffic limitation scheme was "one of the most ambitious" on the continent.

The new through-traffic rules require drivers to carry proof that they have a reason for being there and not just "using the centre of Paris as a shortcut", said Ariel Weil, mayor of central Paris.

People who live or work in the area have free access, as do buses, taxis, emergency services and disabled drivers.

Anyone else who can show that they are "stopping there" for a doctor's visit or to make a delivery can pass, too. Going to the cinema or the theatre is also an acceptable reason to drive into the area.

Paris officials have said that there would be no fines for the first six months to allow drivers to get accustomed to the new rules.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, who rarely sees eye to eye with city hall on the question of car traffic, promised to ensure that there would be "as few constraints as possible" for motorists.

He told Le Parisien newspaper that measures such as online registration, which was used to enforce traffic restrictions during the Paris Olympics this summer, "is not what I favour".

Deputy mayor for transport David Belliard, a member of France's Green party, said that the city was still working out how exactly the new rules would be enforced, and would establish a list of accepted documents in collaboration with police services.

Motorists themselves appeared unsure about the new rules.