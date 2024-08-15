New bluetongue disease outbreak in eastern France, six in total

Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to support humanitarian access and cessation of hostilities, the statement said
France has reported a sixth outbreak of bluetongue disease that affects livestock in eight days, this time in eastern France, the Marne prefecture said on Thursday.
The virus, which is spread by insects and can be deadly for sheep, cattle and goats, has been circulating in the Netherlands, northern Belgium and western Germany since late last year.
France reported a first outbreak of the BTV3 bluetongue disease on a sheep farm near the Belgian border last week and, including Thursday's announcement, it has now reported six outbreaks in five northeastern departments.
The farm ministry said last week it would speed up and extend a vaccination campaign - taking the number of vaccines that will be given for free to farmers to 6.4 million doses, including 1.1 million for sheep and 5.3 million doses for cattle, up from a total of 4.6 million doses previously.
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
The budget airline's cabin staff in the Western European country, a popular summer holiday destination, has announced a three-day strike
The verdict, delivered last week, held that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly
The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France