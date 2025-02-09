New anti-far-right protest draws 250,000 in Munich

TOPSHOT - Protesters take part in a demonstration against the far right at the Theresienwiese under the motto “Democracy needs you!” in Munich, on Saturday. AFP

Fresh protests against the extreme right drew massive crowds in Germany on Saturday, including 250,000 people in Munich, authorities said, as the country heads for clutch elections.

The latest rallies came after an estimated 160,000 people marched in Berlin last weekend to protest recent overtures by Germany's conservatives to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of parliamentary elections on February 23.

Organisers of the largest protest, dubbed ""Munich is multicolour", put the turnout at more than 320,000 people.

With legislative elections two weeks away, demonstrators rallied under the slogan "democracy needs you", warning against any party working together with the AfD.

Germany has long had an unwritten rule against working with the far right, dating back to the aftermath of the horrors wrought by the Nazis in World War II.

But protesters say the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the frontrunner in the polls, breached that so-called "firewall" by seeking the AfD's support in parliament for an anti-immigration bill.

Organisers said the Munich protest aimed to send a "strong signal in favour of diversity, human dignity, cohesion and democracy".

Protesters swarmed Munich's famed Theresienwiese, a sprawling esplanade in the city centre which plays host to the Oktoberfest beer festival each autumn. They carried placards attacking CDU leader Friedrich Merz, bearing messages such as "Shame on you!"

"I want democrats to take back control," said 64-year-old protester Joachim Hageboeck.

"It's bad enough that Austria, America and other countries have so many fascists in charge. We have to oppose them."

"Even potatoes are foreign," said Sascha Mehlins, 29, who was sporting a placard with the same message.

Another protest in the northern city of Hanover drew 24,000 people, according to police.

The CDU has ruled out forming a government with the AfD, which is polling in second place ahead of the elections.