E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Nature Restoration Law comes into force in EU

The EU Commission says member states will themselves decide which specific measures are to be implemented on their territory

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
An Aglais butterfly is seen in Divjake, some 90 km, south west of Tirana. Bright yellow, black, red and blue, Alexanor butterflies once fluttered abundantly on southwestern Albania's flowery slopes. Now, like many related species, scientists say they are disappearing due to human impacts, including climate change. Increasingly absent from the picturesque district of Zvernec, the Alexanor is one of 58 of the Balkan country's 207 butterfly species that researchers say are at risk. AFP
An Aglais butterfly is seen in Divjake, some 90 km, south west of Tirana. Bright yellow, black, red and blue, Alexanor butterflies once fluttered abundantly on southwestern Albania's flowery slopes. Now, like many related species, scientists say they are disappearing due to human impacts, including climate change. Increasingly absent from the picturesque district of Zvernec, the Alexanor is one of 58 of the Balkan country's 207 butterfly species that researchers say are at risk. AFP

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

A conservation law intended to restore habitats to their natural condition came into force on Sunday, as announced by the European Commission.

A view of the Doode Bemde nature reserve near the Belgian city of Leuven, in Oud-Heverlee, Belgium. Reuters File Photo
A view of the Doode Bemde nature reserve near the Belgian city of Leuven, in Oud-Heverlee, Belgium. Reuters File Photo

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the conservation law sets a target for the EU to restore at least 20 per cent of the bloc's land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050 by regrowing forests, re-wetting moors and returning rivers to their natural, free-flowing states.


The law is considered controversial particularly because of fears of heavy restrictions on farmers.

The EU Commission said that member states would themselves decide which specific measures are to be implemented on their territory.


According to EU figures, around 80 per cent of habitats are in poor condition. In addition, 10 per cent of bee and butterfly species are threatened with extinction and 70 per cent of soil is in an unhealthy state.


More news from World