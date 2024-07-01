Napoleon pistols up for auction

This photograph shows two pistols, which belonged to Emperor Napoleon I, during the preview before their auction on July 7 in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:27 PM

Two pistols that Napoleon Bonaparte once intended to use to kill himself are up for auction this weekend, expected to reach up to 1.5 million euros, the auction house said on Monday.

The richly decorated guns inlaid with gold and silver feature the engraved image of Napoleon in full imperial pomp.

They are said to have almost been used to end the French ruler's life in 1814 when he was forced to give up power after foreign forces defeated his army and occupied Paris.

"After the defeat of the French campaign, he was totally depressed and wanted to commit suicide with these weapons but his grand squire removed the powder," auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat said.

Napoleon instead took poison but vomited and survived, and later gave the pistols to his squire to thank him for his loyalty, Osenat added.

They are expected to fetch 1.2-1.5 million euros ($1.3-1.6 million) at Sunday's auction in Fontainebleau, south of Paris.