Most UK doctors suffer from 'compassion fatigue': Poll

Seven out of 10 UK family doctors are worn out and suffering from "compassion fatigue", finding it hard to empathise with their patients, a poll published on Thursday said.

The survey of 1,855 doctors across the UK carried out by the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland showed a vast majority are physically and emotionally too exhausted to show much compassion to those seeking their help, the Guardian newspaper said.

Some 71 per cent of GPs and 62 per cent of all doctors reported these findings, with those aged between 25 to 34 being the worst affected.

Family doctors are "particularly vulnerable" because of their "prolonged exposure to patients' suffering and trauma" and their heavy workloads, the union's chief medical officer John Holden told the newspaper.

The survey also found that 85 per cent of GPs who had had suicidal thoughts blamed it on their working conditions which have deteriorated due to a lack of resources.