Moscow admits Ukraine troops have driven deep into country

An aerial view of a firing Ukrainian tank in the area bordering Ukraine in the Kursk region, Russia. — Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 4:13 PM

Russia's army appeared to acknowledge on Sunday that Ukrainian units had driven deep into the country, saying it had hit troops and equipment around 30km from the border.

Kyiv launched a surprise border incursion last Tuesday, shocking Russia, which has sent in additional reserves, tanks, drones, artillery and aviation to try to quash the offensive.

The defence ministry in Moscow said on Sunday that its troops had "foiled attempts by enemy mobile groups with armoured vehicles to break through deep into Russian territory."

But in an apparent sign of how far some Ukrainian units have managed to advance, it said it had hit enemy units near the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez, which are around 25km and 30km from the Russia-Ukraine border.